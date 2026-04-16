Home Entertainment Woodlawn Jazz Trio Brings Disney Classics to Life at The Franklin Theatre

Woodlawn Jazz Trio Brings Disney Classics to Life at The Franklin Theatre

By
Source Staff
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photo from Franklin Theatre

Step into a world of whimsy and wonder at The Franklin Theatreas the Woodlawn Jazz Trio presents “The Magic of Jazz: Disney Classics Reimagined.” The show takes place on April 23rd at 7 pm.

This sophisticated ensemble breathes new life into beloved Disney favorites, blending the elegance of 1930s swing with fresh, contemporary arrangements. Through refined piano melodies and tight instrumental interplay, the trio evokes the intimate atmosphere of a historic jazz club while remaining playful and nostalgic. Don’t miss this enchanting evening where timeless animation meets the sophisticated art of jazz!

Find tickets here.

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