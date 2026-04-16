The Franklin Flea Market Returns This Weekend

The Franklin Flea Market presented by The Big 98 returns THIS WEEKEND, April 18-19 to the Williamson County Ag Expo Park in Franklin at 4215 Long Lane. Over 400 Indoor/Outdoor Booths full of Unique Treasures & Incredible Bargains, plus Food Trucks & more!

Hours for the Franklin Flea Market are Saturday from 9 am-6 pm and Sunday from 10-4.

Hundreds of vendors from across the region will be selling Antiques, Collectibles, Crafts, Clothing, Jewelry, Bath & Body, Handmade Items, Overstock, and more. Acres of convenient parking and easy access just seconds off I-65. Admission is FREE and Parking is $5 per vehicle. Visit www.TheFranklinFleaMarket.com for more information.

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