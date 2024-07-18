Photo of the Day: July 18, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Chase McDaniel brought the Grand Ole Opry to its feet Friday night (7/5) while he made his long-awaited debut. The Greensburg, KY, native had been dreaming of stepping into the hallowed circle since he was roughly five years old after being introduced to the world-famous stage by his Great Papaw. An emotional night for all was made even more special, as it happened to fall on the anniversary of his late Great Papaw and Great Mamaw’s anniversary.

“My Great Papaw was always my biggest supporter of this crazy dream and the only thing he loved more than Country music was my Great Mamaw, so the fact that my debut fell on their wedding anniversary makes me feel like he is right there with me, still cheering me on,” shared Chase McDaniel. “I’ve wanted to play ‘the most important stage in Country music’ since I was about five years old and the magnitude of the moment is indescribable. I’m so unbelievably grateful to all of the wonderful people that are in my corner, cheering me on and making this two-plus decade-long dream a reality. I’m overwhelmed with emotions.”

