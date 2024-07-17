Photo of the Day: July 17, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Cirque du Soleil and Universal Music Group Nashville debuted SONGBLAZERS to media and members of the music industry in Nashville, Tennessee – the capital of country music. The trailblazing theater production, directed and written by Amy Tinkham, paid homage to legendary icons of country music and took the audience on a journey of the past with high-flying acrobatics to “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” and sing-a-longs to well-known songs like “Friends In Low Places” and “Never Gonna Give You Up.”

For the first time, Cirque du Soleil dedicates a show to the rich storytelling of country music. This unique production features a curated catalog of 35 songs spanning from 1867 to 2024. Given the deep symbiotic relationship between Nashville and country music, it is fitting that the show premieres in the heart of Music City.

“To be asked to make a show about country music is a very daunting task because it’s giant. So, the approach that I took was to go deeply into the history and crafting of a song, which is really key to country music. Telling the truth and telling the story is the beautiful part of country music so that’s what SONGBLAZERS is about.” Amy Tinkham – Show Director & Writer

The show will be at TPAC for a limited time, find tickets here.

