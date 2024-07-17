Morning Source – Franklin Summer Bash 2024

Morning Source
Guest: Franklin Summer Bash
Originally Aired: July 16, 2024
Morning Source with Donna Vissman talks with McKenna Breinholt, former contestant of American Idol who will made it to the top 7 this past season. Fans of American Idol and The Voice can see their favorites from the current season LIVE at the Factory at Franklin this coming Saturday, July 20, when the 2nd annual Franklin Summer Bash returns to Liberty Hall.
Find tickets here.
