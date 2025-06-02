Morning Source -Dirty Dough Franklin

Morning Source
Guest: Dirty Dough Franklin
Originally Aired: May 30, 2025
Morning Source talks with Donna Vissman and Katelyn from Dirty Dough talked about the new cookie location in Franklin. They offer a rotating menu, the ability to customize your cookie, and the full menu. Find Dirty Dough at 209 S Royal Oaks Boulevard, Franklin.
Find more information here.
*****
Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!
Please join our FREE Newsletter