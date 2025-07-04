Morning Source -American Ninja Warrior -Elijah Browning

By
Donna Vissman
-

Morning Source
Guest: Elijah Browning  

Originally Aired: July 3, 2025 

Morning Source talks with Donna Vissman and Elijah Browning(The Boss) to discuss his current season on American Ninja Warrior. Browning is competing in his fifth season on the show heading to the semi-finals. The semifinals will air on Monday, July 14th at 7 pm on NBC.

Find more information here. 

 

*****

Morning Source is your Williamson County morning show hosted by Donna Vissman, bringing you news from the area and interviews with community members. Morning Source is live on our Facebook Page Monday through Friday!

