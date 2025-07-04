Morning Source -American Ninja Warrior -Elijah Browning

Morning Source
Guest: Elijah Browning
Originally Aired: July 3, 2025
Morning Source talks with Donna Vissman and Elijah Browning(The Boss) to discuss his current season on American Ninja Warrior. Browning is competing in his fifth season on the show heading to the semi-finals. The semifinals will air on Monday, July 14th at 7 pm on NBC.
