Photo of the Day: January 6, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout 2021.

Today’s photo is of Carnton Plantation in the snow. The photo was taken during the Battle of Franklin Illumination ceremony, which took place in November. Each year the Battle of Franklin Trust commemorates the Battle of Franklin and its role in the American story. Through the perspective of the November 30, 1864 Battle of Franklin and its 10,000 casualties, visitors have the opportunity to learn about the impact of the American Civil War.

