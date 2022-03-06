Photo of the Day: March 6, 2022

Photo of the Day: Congratulations to Franklin High School for winning the 2022 Brentwood History Bowl championship with only one team member! Congrats also to the Centennial team who came in second place and Brentwood who placed third.

