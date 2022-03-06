Photo of the Day: March 6, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the Day: Congratulations to Franklin High School for winning the 2022 Brentwood History Bowl championship with only one team member! Congrats also to the Centennial team who came in second place and Brentwood who placed third.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.