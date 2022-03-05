Photo of the Day: March 5, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the Day: Trace Adkins took the stage at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum’s members-only concert, The Big Gig. The annual event celebrates the music and members that help sustain the museum and its educational mission. Adkins performed his hits including “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk,” “Ladies Love Country Boys” and “Every Light In The House” for museum members in the museum’s CMA Theater. He also performed “Heartbreak Song,” “I Should Let You Go” and “Got It Down” from his 25th-anniversary album THE WAY I WANNA GO (Verge Records).

***

