Nutrition Counseling Offered at Rec Centers

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department (WCPR) offers a variety of fitness and wellness programs in recreation centers across Williamson County for fitness enthusiasts of all ages, interests and ability levels. Beginning in January 2021, we are excited to add a new component, Nutrition Counseling with in-house Registered Dietitian, Robin Neal!

Neal has been working with clients for over 14 years to help them meet their health goals through one-on-one coaching and group counseling. Whether you are curious about how to eat “healthy”; want to improve your diet for athletic performance, heart health, blood sugar control or digestion; or are looking for changes in your overall health, energy levels or sleep; Neal will walk you through a customized nutrition plan to fit your lifestyle. Your goals are her goals!

Group Fitness classes are available in a variety of styles including, land-based classes in cardio athletic, indoor cycling, strength training, dance and mind and body sessions. Aqua fitness programs and senior specific classes are also available at participating locations. Class sizes are limited to meet social distancing requirements; and advanced registration is preferred. Group Fitness fees are only $8 per class for teens and adults (ages 13-54); $4.00 per class for seniors (ages 55+) or included with any premium department pass.

Other fitness programs include, Personal Training and Health coaching. WCPR has a diverse team of certified Personal Trainers on hand to challenge and motivate clients of all fitness levels to maximize their body’s potential! Traditional Personal Training; plus Yoga Personal Training are available. WCPR also offers a Health Coaching program providing one-on-one health and wellness coaching designed to get individuals the results they want to see in their life. Whether your goals are related to weight, stress management, work/life balance or general health; our staff will partner with you to meet your goals!

For additional information on Williamson County Parks and Recreation’s fitness and wellness programs; to view a list of classes; and to register log onto www.wcparksandrec.com and click on the “Fitness and Wellness” tab.