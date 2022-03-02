Photo of the Day: March 2, 2022

Photo of the Day: Parents JeriLynn and Stephen Reed welcomed twins at Williamson Medical Center on “Twos-day” (Feb 22, 2022), delivering two healthy girls, Madeline Kate at 3:54 p.m. and Olivia Jane at 4:09 p.m. JeriLynn said it’s been 80 years since twins were last welcomed into her side of the family though husband Stephen said these are his first. The Nolensville residents haven’t received too much advice from well-wishers yet, though these words were a starting point, Stephen said, “Days are long but the years are short.”

