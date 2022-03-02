Photo of the Day: March 2, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the Day: Parents JeriLynn and Stephen Reed welcomed twins at Williamson Medical Center on “Twos-day” (Feb 22, 2022), delivering two healthy girls, Madeline Kate at 3:54 p.m. and Olivia Jane at 4:09 p.m. JeriLynn said it’s been 80 years since twins were last welcomed into her side of the family though husband Stephen said these are his first. The Nolensville residents haven’t received too much advice from well-wishers yet, though these words were a starting point, Stephen said, “Days are long but the years are short.”

