Photo of the Day: June 16, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Carrie Underwood celebrated the launch of her new wellness brand HiNote, the 3-year anniversary of her year-round SiriusXM channel CARRIE’S COUNTRY, and the 20th anniversary of her smash hit, “Before He Cheats,” with a special live full-band performance and interview with SiriusXM host Ania Hammar, live from her 19th Annual Official Fan Club Party at the Grand Ole Opry House, which was themed, “Start Your Summer on a HiNote with Carrie.” As a special treat for her fans, Underwood performed energetic hits and deep cuts from 7 of her albums, reflecting on her recording career so far. Later that evening, Underwood performed two shows at the Grand Ole Opry.

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