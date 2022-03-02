OBITUARY: Stanton Scruggs Jr.

Stanton Scruggs Jr., a resident of Thompson Station, fell asleep in death on Monday, February 28, 2022, at his home, he was 91 years old.

Stanton was born on November 22, 1930, in Franklin, Tennessee. He was the son of the late Stanton Scruggs, Sr., and Mary Lou Robinson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Fannie Neva Scruggs, and a granddaughter, Amanda Scruggs. Stanton was a farmer and a factory technician who loved to fish and garden. He was a faithful servant to Jehovah for many years.

Stanton is survived by his sons, George (Rhonda) Scruggs of Murfreesboro and Henry (Leticia) Scruggs of Smyrna, daughter, Mary Irene (Felix) Richardson of Columbia, sisters, Lou Willie Hickerson of Franklin, TN, and Magdalene Elliott of Nashville, grandchildren, Arthur Richardson, Antione Richardson, Megan Jackson, Whitney Stirewalt, and Alex Scruggs, and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial zoom service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 5, 2022, from Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with their services. https://www.tnfunerals.com

