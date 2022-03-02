OBITUARY: Barbara Ann Foley

Mrs. Barbara Ann Foley of Spring Hill, Tennessee passed away Sunday, February 27, 2022, she was 82 years old.

Barbara loved to travel, cook, decorate cakes and spend time with her family.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Gale Foley, daughter, Sherri Parnell; sisters Pearl, Jessie, Betty, and Jackie; brothers, Bill and Jim.

Barbara is survived by her sons David Foley, Coy McNutt, and wife Patty; daughter Donna Fisher and husband George; grandchildren, Nicole, Andrea, Nicholas, Ryan, and Bobby; great-grandchildren, Audrey, Allyson, Hadley, and Drake.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. https://www.springhill-memorial.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Barbara’s memory to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital or to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

