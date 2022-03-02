OBITUARY: Walter Earl Dodd

Walter Earl Dodd was born November 22, 1937 and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 26, 2022. He passed at Williamson Medical Center after an extended illness.

He was raised in the Peytonsville/Bethesda community in Williamson County and graduated from Bethesda High School. He was a member of Millview Church of Christ and was one of 12 children.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father Bryan and Myrtle (Fagan) Dodd, brothers Elbert Dodd, Johnny Dodd, Jimmy Dodd, Gerald Dodd, Bobby Dodd and Harold Dodd, and sisters Ruth Skinner, Mary King, and grandchild, Westin Dodd.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary (Hargrove) Dodd, and 4 children, Tammy (Rick) Easterly, Phyllis Dodd, Walter Earl (Brenda) Dodd, Jr., and Bryan (DeAnna) Dodd, brother Nelson (Jean) Dodd and sisters Linda (Buddy) Lipscomb and Marion Emogene Dodd and great-grandchild Weston Dodd.

He had many grandchildren who loved him dearly: Bo (Michele) Malone, Mandy (Rory) Shaver, Reed (Brooke) Easterly, Bryan (Taylor) Easterly, Kayla (Zack) Belknap, Trey Phillips, Matthew Phillips, Samantha Dodd, Merle (Tiffany) Dodd, Abi Dodd, J.B. Dodd, Ella Dodd, and Graham Dodd.

He also had many great-grandchildren who loved him dearly: Tim Malone, III, Finnegan Malone, Emily (George) Neeley, Sean Shaver, Roam Shaver, Paisley Easterly, Presley-Monkey Easterly, Sutton Easterly, Will Easterly, Blaze Parker, Emma Simmons, Johnathon (Little Earl) Dodd, Aalyiah Dodd, Mason Varga, Hunter Nolen, Brayden Belknap, Mason Belknap, Melodie Belknap and one great-great-grandchild Isabella Neeley.

He loved God, family, and baseball. He coached and umpired baseball at Jim Warren Park for years after completing his pitching career. He loved people and helped so many throughout the years. He worked at Middle Tennessee Electric and retired after 35 years and was the president of the Union there for years. He and his wife Mary married and spent their honeymoon at Loveless Café/Hotel and still had dinner there on their anniversary each year. He was loved by all who came in contact with him but especially his family. He will be greatly missed.

Service is Saturday, March 5 at noon with visitation Friday from 4 pm-8 pm and one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Pallbearers: Earl Dodd Jr, Bryan Dodd, Reed Easterly, Bryan Easterly, Merle Dodd, Mandy Shaver, and Rick Easterly

Honorary Pallbearers: All present and past personnel at Middle Tennessee Electric and J.B Dodd

In lieu of flowers please make a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, Memphis TN.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

