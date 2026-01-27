Photo of the Day: January 27, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Perry's is celebrating Valentine's Day with two specialized offers: a 3-course Prix Fixe and Valentine's Day Candlelight Dinner for 2.

Additionally, guests can take advantage of a Perry’s Reserve Tasting Flight during the entire month of February and Perry’s Pork Chop Friday Lunch Special every Friday including February 13 with a limited Valentine’s Day lunch menu available.

Plus, for couples who miss out on the V-Day festivities, Perry’s is offering a second-chance dinner on February 22, featuring a choice between the 3-Course Prix Fixe or a Candlelight Filet Mignon and Lobster Dinner for 2. See details below.

3-Course Prix Fixe

The 3-Course Prix Fixe menu offers a choice of soup or salad, one entree including the 8 oz. Filet Perry, and a choice of dessert.

Take advantage of the deal on Friday, February 13 from 10:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. AND Saturday, February 14 from 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Price: $79 per person 5:30 p.m. & earlier and $89 per person 5:45 p.m. and later

Valentine’s Day Candlelight Dinner for 2

The Candlelight Dinner for 2 offers two salads, an entree for two, two sides, and choice of dessert with rose petals and table-side candles.

The event takes place on Thursday, February 12 – Sunday 15 from 4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Price: $219 per couple

