Photo of the Day: April 9, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Columbia State Community College recently hosted the first-ever Chargers 5K, Chargers Walk, and Chargers Trot on the Williamson Campus.

The 5K race began at 8 a.m. on March 21 with 174 registered runners and walkers from nine states and 16 counties around Tennessee. Chargers 5K medals were given to race participants, while ribbons were presented to individuals participating in the Chargers Walk and Chargers Trot for children.

Over 40 faculty, staff, and students helped the event go smoothly.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.