Applebee’s Super Bowl LX Promotion Offers 20 Free Boneless Wings

Applebee’s, the Official Grill + Bar Sponsor of the National Football League, is celebrating Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026, with a game day promotion that gives guests 20 FREE Boneless Wings with any $40 online order. The one-day-only deal is available for To Go orders and delivery through Applebees.com or the Applebee’s mobile app using promo code SBWINGS26.

How to Claim the Super Bowl Wings Deal

Football fans can score this championship-level offer by placing online orders on Sunday, February 8, 2026. Guests need to select at least $40 worth of menu items through the Applebee’s website or mobile app, add a 20-piece Boneless Wings order to their cart, and enter promo code SBWINGS26 at checkout. The promotion excludes alcohol, tax, delivery fees, service fees, and gratuity from the $40 minimum order requirement.

Boneless Wings Sauce Options and Details

Applebee’s Boneless Wings feature crispy breaded pieces of tender boneless chicken available in six signature sauces:

Classic Buffalo

Honey BBQ

Sweet Asian Chile

Garlic Parmesan

Extra Hot Buffalo

Honey Pepper

Each order comes with a choice of Bleu cheese or house-made buttermilk ranch dressing for dipping.

Additional Savings and Membership Benefits

Guests interested in accessing more exclusive deals beyond the Super Bowl promotion can join Club Applebee’s, the restaurant’s rewards program that provides a welcome offer upon signup. Members receive ongoing specials and promotions throughout the year at participating Applebee’s locations nationwide.

Terms and Restrictions

The 20 free Boneless Wings offer is valid only on February 8, 2026, at participating Applebee’s locations for online orders placed through the official Applebee’s website or mobile app. The promotion limits one order of 20 free Boneless Wings per transaction and is not valid on third-party delivery platforms. Delivery coverage varies by restaurant location, and additional restrictions may apply.

To find a local Applebee’s restaurant or place a To Go or delivery order, visit https://www.applebees.com or download the Applebee’s mobile app for iOS or Google devices.

Source: Appebee’s

