1/26/26: Severe Extreme Cold Warning in Middle Tennessee, 5.7°F, Mainly Clear Tonight

Extreme Cold Warning

* WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 11 below expected.

* WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN…Until noon CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…The cold wind chills as low as 11 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

From 2026-01-27T00:00:00+00:00 · until 2026-01-27T18:00:00+00:00 · Source: NWS Nashville TN

A Severe Extreme Cold Warning is in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee, including Williamson County, until noon CST Tuesday. The current temperature at 9:30 PM stands at a chilling 5.7°F, with winds moving at a slight 4.6 mph and clear skies.

Today, Williamson County experienced a high of 19.6°F and a low plunging to 2.1°F, with maximum wind speeds reaching 11.1 mph. The skies remained overcast throughout the day, but no precipitation was recorded.

Tonight, the weather will maintain its freezing grip with mainly clear skies and temperatures expected to hold steady at a low of around 2.1°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease, peaking at about 5.3 mph.

Residents should heed the Severe Extreme Cold Warning seriously, as dangerously cold wind chills as low as -11°F could increase risks of hypothermia. Warm shelters and emergency precautions are highly recommended during this extreme weather event.

Today's Details

High
20°F
Low
2°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
68%
UV Index
4.6 (Moderate)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
6°F · feels -3°F
Sunrise
6:51am
Sunset
5:08pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 20°F 2°F Overcast
Tuesday 31°F 0°F Overcast
Wednesday 30°F 5°F Overcast
Thursday 31°F 15°F Overcast
Friday 21°F 13°F Overcast
Saturday 18°F 6°F Overcast
Sunday 23°F 10°F Fog
Next 24 Hours

