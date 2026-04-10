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Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Photo of the day: Sony Music Nashville/Columbia Records singer/songwriter Megan Moroney celebrated her latest Country radio No. 1 hit, “6 Months Later” with a packed party hosted by SESAC. A PLATINUM-certified smash, “6 Months Later” was the first song released from the Country superstar’s Billboard 200-topping new album Cloud 9.
“I want to give a huge thank you to every single person here. Thank you for believing in me and my music — when I’m in the room and when I’m not in the room, and for cheering for me,” says Moroney. “I feel so lucky to get to do this — I wake up everyday and still can’t believe it’s real. When I think about the writing process of this song, it was just so much fun – and how crazy that it was written with three married men? So the fact that it went No. 1 and resonated with so many people just makes it that much cooler and more special.”
Pictured (L-R): Kristian Bush, Ben Williams, Megan Moroney, David “Messy” Mescon, Rob Hatch
We invite you to submit your original photos!
If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.
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Photo of the Day: April 10, 2026
Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it's a photo of…
Photo of the Day: April 9, 2026
Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it's a photo of…
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Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it's a photo of…
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