Photo of the Day: April 8, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: On Monday, March 30th two dozen artists paid tribute to country artist, Tammy Wynette. The event titled “The First Lady of Country Music” featured Wynonna Judd, Terri Clark, and closing out the evening was Heart’s Ann Wilson who performed “Stand by Your Man.”

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.