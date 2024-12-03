Photo of the Day: December 3, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Impact100 Nashville, an organization that inspires women to make transformative changes in their community through collaborative philanthropy, announces it has awarded $218,000 in Transformation and Innovation Grants to four local nonprofit organizations. Members of Impact100 Nashville awarded $100,000 each to A Step Ahead Foundation and Tennessee Justice Center and $9,000 each was awarded to Friends Life Community and Nashville Diaper Connection.

The grants committee reviewed 81 letters of intent and 23 completed applications, invited

eight semifinalists to participate in virtual visits and selected four finalists to present live at the Annual Voting Event and Celebration held on November 19th at event sponsor Vaco in

Brentwood. The four honorees have the following organizational missions:

Grant Winners ($100,000):

– A Step Ahead Foundation: Prevents unplanned pregnancies by providing education and

access to free, long-acting and reversible contraception.

– Tennessee Justice Center: Uses the law to advance economic, racial and social justice by

relentlessly working for and with Tennesseans seeking better lives for themselves and

their neighbors.

Runners Up ($9,000):

– Friends Life Community: Provides opportunities for adults with developmental

disabilities to grow personally, develop socially and be active members of the

community.

– Nashville Diaper Connection: Serves families by providing diapers to an average of 6,000

babies in need every month.

The check presentations to honorees will be conducted on Wednesday, December 4, 2024.

