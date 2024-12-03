Scout’s Barbershop Expands With Three New Middle Tennessee Locations

Scout’s Barbershop—a locally-owned barbershop aiming to provide excellent haircuts and a personalized and laid-back experience at affordable prices—announces three new locations opening in Gallatin, Cool Springs, and the brand’s second location in Wedgewood-Houston near GEODIS Park. Currently, there are eight Scout’s locations in Middle and East Tennessee.

About Scout’s Barbershop

Founded in 2013 with quality, hospitality, and convenience in mind, Scout’s operates as a walk-in, neighborhood barbershop offering friendly staff, comfortable lounges, and exceptional service for individuals and families, seven days a week. These new locations reflect Scout’s commitment to intentional, community-centered growth strengthening local connections while supporting both team members and the neighborhoods they serve.

Forthcoming Locations

Gallatin: Savannah West Marketplace — 2145 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, TN 37066

Cool Springs: Canteen on Carothers — 781 Crescent Centre Dr, Franklin, TN 37067

Wedgewood-Houston: 445 Park Commons — 445 Benton Ave, Nashville, TN 37204

In the coming months, Scout’s will share regular updates on opening timelines for each new location, ensuring nearby residents stay informed and ready to visit as soon as doors open.

Each new shop will embody the brand’s “Look Good, Feel Good, Do Good” philosophy by partnering with local organizations, including the Martha O’Bryan Center and Thistle Farms, reinforcing Scout’s dedication to underserved communities across Tennessee. As the brand grows, Scout’s remains devoted to fostering meaningful relationships, creating jobs, and providing memorable barbershop experiences that make every client feel at home.

For more information, follow along on Instagram @scoutsbarbershop or visit scoutsbarbershop.com.

