New Wine Bar to Open at Nashville Yards

Southwest Value Partners, the owner and developer of Nashville Yards announced plans for a new wine bar at Nashville Yards. Set to open in mid-2025, The Wine Bar at Nashville Yards (The Wine Bar) is the second concept from the local ownership group behind Vintage Vine 100 in Franklin and will offer a curated selection of global wines, spirits, and a diverse tapas menu in a refined yet relaxed environment.

The Wine Bar will feature versatile indoor, outdoor, and glass-enclosed patio seating for more than 150 people, and will also be capable of hosting private events and parties. Guests at The Wine Bar will be able to enjoy live piano music and sweeping views from the patio of the development’s activated open green space known as the Ascension Saint Thomas Landing.

Led by Alan Thompson, a lifelong entrepreneur, the ownership group behind The Wine Bar also includes former Tennessee Titans star Keith Bulluck. Thompson and Bulluck first met through Just Love Coffee, where Bullock is a franchisee, and Thompson serves as CEO of Just Love’s franchise company. The two worked together to open Vintage Vine 100, Franklin’s first true wine bar experience, in 2021, and have teamed up again along with Dave Nava, owner of Tennbrands, LLC on the Nashville Yards concept.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring this new wine bar concept to Nashville Yards,” said Thompson. “I’ve been keeping an eye on the project for years, and the high standards and first-class approach of Southwest Value Partners made Nashville Yards the perfect place for our new concept. We look forward to creating a world-class wine experience in downtown Nashville.”

“Alan, Keith, and Dave’s passion for hospitality and track record of success is well-established, and we are excited to have them on board,” said Cary Mack, Managing Partner, Southwest Value Partners. “The Wine Bar is perfectly aligned with the caliber and mix of dining and entertainment options we are cultivating at Nashville Yards and will be a destination for anyone seeking a sophisticated yet relaxed setting after work, before or after a show, or as part of their downtown explorations.”

The Wine Bar will offer guests the opportunity to explore a diverse range of wines through regular tastings and educational sessions with renowned winemakers from around the world. A robust selection of flights will allow guests to sample wines from different regions and producers. The Wine Bar’s thoughtfully-crafted tapas menu is designed to pair well with many fine wines and enhance the overall experience.

“The Wine Bar at Nashville Yards is designed to be a community space for wine enthusiasts and those looking to explore new tastes and experiences,” added Bullock and Nava in a joint statement. “We’re creating a destination where exceptional wines and a welcoming atmosphere come together to celebrate the art of hospitality in the heart of downtown. We are excited to share this vision with the community.”

The Wine Bar was represented by Emily Schneller of Echo Retail Services.

For more information about The Wine Bar, visit winebaratnashvilleyards.com. For more information about Nashville Yards, visit nashvilleyards.com.

About The Wine Bar at Nashville Yards

Opening in mid-2025, The Wine Bar at Nashville Yards will offer global wine selections, immersive tastings, and expertly paired dining. The Wine Bar aims to set a new standard for wine-forward hospitality in downtown Nashville. To learn more about The Wine Bar at Nashville Yards, visit winebaratnashvilleyards.com .

About Southwest Value Partners and Nashville Yards

Based in Nashville and San Diego, Southwest Value Partners is a privately held real estate investment company that invests in institutional quality real estate located in growth markets throughout the United States. Southwest Value Partners has a disciplined and high energy approach to asset acquisition, operating execution, value creation, and asset disposition. To learn more about Southwest Value Partners, visit www.swvp.com. Nashville Yards is a 19-acre project located in the heart of downtown Nashville. When complete, the project will be a walkable, urban community featuring high-end hospitality offerings, including the 591-room luxury Grand Hyatt Nashville and the newly renovated Union Station Nashville Yards; exceptional retail and restaurant options; a world-class 4,500 capacity concert venue, The Pinnacle, and entertainment offerings developed in partnership with AEG; and Class-A+ office towers and a creative office building anchored by Amazon Nashville and CAA, including a Class-A+ multi-tenant tower that will serve as the future headquarters of Pinnacle Financial Partners and Bass, Berry & Sims; residential living including more than 650 residences across two towers, The Emory and The Everett. The development will also offer 7+ acres of open plazas, courtyards, and green spaces, including the Ascension St. Thomas Landing. To learn more about Nashville Yards, visit www.nashvilleyards.com or follow @NashvilleYards on X and Instagram.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email