Photo of the Day: February 7, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the H. Clark Distillery in Thompson’s Station. In August of 2014, H Clark Distillery became the first legal distillery in Williamson County in over 100 years.

They craft their spirits in the same building local farmers used to house grains before loading them on the railroad for sale generations ago. Learn more here.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.