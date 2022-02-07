TDCI Board of Examiners for Architects and Engineers Awards Grants to 12 Tennessee Universities

The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) announces that grants totaling $362,157 were recently awarded by the Board of Architectural and Engineering Examiners to 17 programs at 12 Tennessee universities in 2021.

Through funding provided by the Board’s Grants to Higher Education Program, eligible public and private universities applied for grant funds that could be used to purchase computers that could be utilized by students, laboratory or instructional equipment, library resources, or to pay intern development program fees or examination fees for students in accredited architectural, engineering, landscape architectural, and interior design programs.

“The Architectural and Engineering Examiners Board is pleased to support the Architecture, Engineering, Landscape Architecture, and Interior Design degree programs at Tennessee universities through the Grants to Higher Education Program,” said Board President Richard C. Bursi. “These degree programs are the pipeline that supplies our state with design professionals. Strengthening the degree programs for the future professionals who will design our buildings, bridges, and roads aligns well with the core mission of the Board: To protect the public health, safety, and welfare.”

The 12 universities receiving the grant funding in 2021 represent Tennessee’s three Grand Divisions.

West Tennessee: The University of Memphis, Christian Brothers University, and Union University.

Middle Tennessee: Vanderbilt University, Middle Tennessee State University, Tennessee Tech University, Tennessee State University, and Lipscomb University.

East Tennessee: The University of Tennessee-Knoxville, the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, East Tennessee State University, and the University of Tennessee-Martin.

Highlights of the 2021 grant awards include:

Christian Brothers University : $9,690 for the creation of a new Robotics & Mechatronic laboratory that will allow the university’s students to learn more about the growing field of artificial intelligence and automation.

Tennessee State University : $7,118 for the purchase of a new structural testing platform to help teach students about the mechanics of materials.

East Tennessee State University/University of Tennessee-Chattanooga : $10,660 for the creation of scholarships to help interior design students cover the costs of taking professional exams.

University of Tennessee-Knoxville : $20,000 for the purchase of materials such 3D printer filament, print heads and other items for use in the university’s digital fabrication facility for students’ academic use.

Since 2016, the Board has provided grant funding through its revenues or reserve funds to universities via 2016 Public Acts, Chapter 758, Section 7, Item 31, which is available here.

For more information on the Tennessee Board of Architectural and Engineering Examiners, visit us online or contact the Board at 615-741-3221, 800-256-5758 or email at [email protected].