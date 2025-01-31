OneGenAway Sets Record, Names New Director of Development

One Generation Away (OneGenAway) is growing its team following a record-breaking 2024, during which the Franklin-based nonprofit distributed 10.5 million pounds of food – equivalent to 8.7 million meals for families in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and beyond. To support its continued growth and impact, OneGenAway has welcomed Chris Henson as its new Regional Director of Development.

Henson brings extensive experience in development and fundraising. Most recently, he served as the Director of Development for the University of Tennessee Southern, the newest of the five campuses in the University of Tennessee System.

While Henson briefly served as the Vice President of Partnership Engagement for Logic Cadence, an IT solutions group, most of his career has been in higher education with extended stints at Columbia State Community College (Columbia State) and East Tennessee State University (ETSU). During his years with Columbia State and ETSU, Henson was active in day-to-day operations, including annual and capital campaigns that set records and saw multiple facilities come to fruition.

Henson’s passion for service has remained at the forefront of his career. A graduate of Leadership Middle Tennessee and an active board member of Blood Assurance, he is dedicated to bringing people together to create solutions that strengthen organizations and transform lives.

“For the past nine years, I’ve had the privilege of volunteering and witnessing firsthand the incredible impact the OneGenAway team has on families facing food insecurity,” said Henson. “I’m excited to now contribute in a larger way, helping grow the mission and ensure even more families receive the support they need.”

Henson joins OneGenAway at a pivotal moment of growth. The organization was recently ranked the 24th largest nonprofit in Tennessee by The Business Journals. Now, with Henson’s leadership in development, OneGenAway is poised to further its reach to even more states in 2025.

“Chris understands that feeding people isn’t just about meals; it’s about restoring dignity and building community,” said Chris Whitney, co-founder of OneGenAway. “With his passion and leadership, we’re going to feed more people, serve more communities and bring even more hope to those who need it most.”

To make a tax-deductible donation to OneGenAway, visit onegenaway.com/donate. Every dollar donated to OneGenAway translates to five meals. To learn more about OneGenAway and its upcoming Mobile Pantry events, visit onegenaway.com.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email