NHL Unveils Preds Quarter-Century Teams

The NHL’s Quarter Century Team Selections continue to be made around the League, and the best of the Nashville Predators have been revealed.
Now that we’re 25 years into the current millennium, the NHL is celebrating the top performers from each of the 32 franchises with a First Team and a Second Team of six players – three forwards, two defensemen and a goaltender – who played for the organization from Jan. 1, 2000 through New Year’s Eve of 2024.
First Team
Forwards: Filip Forsberg, Mike Fisher, Paul Kariya
Defensemen: Roman Josi, Shea Weber
Goaltender: Pekka Rinne
Second Team
Forwards: Ryan Johansen, David Legwand, Steve Sullivan
Defensemen: Mattias Ekholm, Kimmo Timonen
Goaltender: Juuse Saros
Source: Nashville Predators
More Sports News
Please join our FREE Newsletter