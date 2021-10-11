OBITUARY: William Preston Leake

William Preston Leake, age 43 of Franklin, TN passed away October 6, 2021.

Preston was born on February 7th, 1978 in Nashville, TN. Preston grew up in Texas and at the age of 19 he started working at Pacesetter Corporation. His first year, he was Rookie of the Year and Sales of the Year. He then started his own business in 2004 with Titan Remodeling that continued to present. The company has offices located in Texas and Tennessee.

Preston was a beloved husband and father. Preston always lived life to the fullest and loved his wife and 4 children with all his heart and soul. He had the biggest heart and was there always to help someone in need. He never met a stranger. His positive light and charisma was an influence to many people. He loved the Lord with all his heart and was never afraid to let others know. Preston was larger than life!

Preceded in death by grandparents, John Bowman and Martha Armistead Leake; Joe Preston and Helen Bowmer and father in law, Roy Wayne Dempsey.

Survived by: wife, Amanda Leake; daughters, Makayla Nicole Leake, Madilyn Rose Leake and Macey Rea Leake; son, Preston Riley-Cummins Leake; grandchild, Cecilly Rose Leake; father, William Armistead “Will” Leake; mother, Bettye (Ronald) Noack; brothers, Jason (Tiffany) Noack, Charles (Alexandra) Noack and Michael (Rose) Noack; mother in law, Gina Dempsey; brothers in law and sister in law, Justin Dempsey and Aleacia (Edward) Battros and “Uncle P” had 19 nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Service will be 2:00 PM Monday, October 11, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be 12:00 Noon until 2:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service on Monday. Active pallbearers will be Jason Noack, Charles Noack, Michael Noack, Justin Dempsey, , Jackson Prentiss, Dominick Haskins, Preston Riley-Cummins Leake, R.L. Turner, Tyler Battros and Cody Brashear.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimers Association or American Heart Association. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com