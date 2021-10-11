OBITUARY: Andrew Jackson “Jack” Newman

Andrew Jackson “Jack” Newman, age 92 of Franklin Tennessee passed away October 9, 2021.

Jack was born January 4, 1929 to Virginia Mae and Jesse Andrew Newman of Nashville, TN. Jack worked for the L & N Railroad for several years and then Atlantic Envelope Company, Nashville for 37 years until his retirement in 1992.

He had a big heart and used his handyman skills to help his family and friends. He also had a passion for farming and loved the outdoors. Jack and his wife Doris were lifelong members of Fourth Avenue Church of Christ, Franklin, TN.

Preceded in death by wife of 43 years, Doris Evelyn Castleman Newman; grandson, Jack Tolbert Johnson; stepchildren, Angel Dawn Keele and Jason Ray Cunningham, and sister Margie Ann McDonald.

Survived by wife, Brenda Campbell Newman; daughters, Amy (Frank) Hutchison, Jan (Mike) Jefferson, Jill (Ben) Johnson, and Abby Renegar. He is also survived by grandchildren, Katie Reed, Evan Jefferson, Susan Leach, Hayley Gowen, Benny Johnson, and great-grandchildren, Andy and Adam Reed, Ella, Evelyn, and Alissa Jefferson, Owen Leach, Ophelia and Lee Gowen, Rosalyn Johnson, and two babies on the way. He is survived by his older sister, Joy Knott and many nieces and nephews as well.

A brief visitation for family will be held 12:00 Noon to 1:00PM Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home followed by graveside services at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Nashville, TN on. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Nashville. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com