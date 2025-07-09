OBITUARY: Thomas George Carey

Thomas G. Carey “Tom G.” peacefully entered into the presence of the Lord on July 8, 2025 after a long and valiant battle with throat cancer,

Tom was born on April 23, 1944 in Hoboken, New Jersey, the only son of Thomas George Carey Sr. and Gloria Schneidt Carey. He joined the Navy SeaBees at the young age of 16. Tom later earned a Bachelor of Architecture degree on the U.S. GI Bill from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo and studied for a year in Florence, Italy.

Tom resided in Santa Barbara, CA where he lived for fifty years. In 2022 he and his wife Karen purchased a second home in Franklin, TN. A short but fulfilling endeavor. Tom and Karen are very grateful to all the doctors, nurses and staff of Vanderbilt Medical Center, specifically the Bill Wilkerson Center and the Ingram Cancer Center.

Tom was a brilliant real estate investor and his career included all facets of real estate, as an architect, broker, developer, owner and general contractor. He was the founding partner of several successful real estate development and general contracting companies. He was also an accomplished watercolor artist and author.

Tom was past President and Board Member of both La Cumbre Country Club and The Land Trust for Santa Barbara. He was also past Chairman of the Board of Laguna Blanca School, founding Board Member of Coastal Housing Partnership and a Member of the National Association of Home Builders, California Art Club and the Santa Barbara Art Association.

He enjoyed travel all over the world, his most favorite being Italy, golf especially with his Los Campaneros buddies, all genres of music and spending time with his adoring family and friends.

Tom is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Karen Sibley Carey, his daughter Tanya Laeger (Ron) of Onalaska, WA, his two sons Nathan Carey and Sam Carey (Gabrielle) of Santa Barbara, CA, three Granddaughters Lindsi Holland (Josh) of Centralia, WA, Kali Dailey (Jim) of Vancouver, WA, and Misti Poe (Chris) of Montrose, CO, and a Grandson of Santa Barbara, CA and ten great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sister-in-laws Susan Riggs (Paul) of Spring, TX and Beth Royal (Eric) of Coppell, TX, Brother-in-Law Andrew (Jana) of Foley, AL and nephews Chris Royal (Maddie) of Dallas, TX, Blake Royal (Katie) of Dallas, TX, David Riggs (Meliza) of San Antonio, TX, Brendan Sibley of College Station, TX and nieces Allison Riggs (Corey) of Spring, TX, Erin Johnson (Josh) of Frisco, TX, Aubrie Sibley of Foley, AL and Nine great nephews and nieces.

Tom was a truly distinguished gentleman who was deeply loved, respected and admired by his family and friends with whom he cherished. A Celebration of Tom’s Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to either the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center or Alive Hospice of Nashville, TN in remembrance of Thomas G. Carey.