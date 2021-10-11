OBITUARY: Larry Jackson Nall

Larry Jackson Nall, age 70 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on October 8, 2021. He was raised in the Theta Community in Williamson County.

Preceded in death by parents, Andrew Jackson and Autumn Lurleen Carter Nall; brothers, Hubert, Frankie and James Nall and sister, Marie Nall Lancaster.

Survived by loving wife of 50 years, Sallie Campbell Nall; son, Kevin Scott Nall; grandson, Garrett Scott Nall and Garrett’s mother, Sherry Welch Nall; father in law, William E. Campbell; brother in laws, William R. (Brenda) Campbell and Donald (Darlene) Campbell; sister in law, Dorothy (Harold) Bamman and Sylvia Faye Nall and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Nephews will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or American Heart Association. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until service time on Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com