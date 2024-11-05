OBITUARY: Thomas Roger Jenkins

Thomas Roger Jenkins of Nolensville / Nashville TN was born on May 27, 1938, and passed away on October 30, 2024, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He drove trucks for CF freight where he later retired to spend time with his family and ride horses. His love for the Tennessee walking horses was evident you could catch him at the horse shows as a spectator or riding one of his own. His two favorite horses were Prides Noon Parader and Noon’s snap decision. He loved watching all the horses work at the barns, however he spent many hours at Hugh stables with his friends after retirement as Bobby was like a son he never had.

Roger was a man of few words but his advice on anything was always what was right . If he loved you he would go to war for you. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. See you in heaven Roger, we love you more than you know.

He leaves behind nieces, Tonya Wells, Ashley (Eric) Roberts and Kristi Turner; nephew, David (Alison) Turner and several other loving nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews, Jonathan Yates, Alissa and Gracie Roberts, Ethan Esaka, Jaxon Hampton, Claudia and Claire Turner. He was preceded in death by wife, Barbara Jenkins.

Funeral services will be conducted by Wendell Byrd on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, at 2:00 p.m. (visitation 12:00 Noon – 2:30 p.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Nolensville Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

