OBITUARY: Nathan E. Green

Nathan E. Green, age 90 of College Grove, TN passed away November 4, 2024.

He was born in Williamson County, Tennessee to the late Melvin & Annie Green.

Nathan worked in maintenance for the Williamson County School System for many years. He was a longtime farmer, and enjoyed being outside. Nathan loved to make deals. He spent many weekends at yard sales, and then taking his bargains and selling them at the Triune Flea Market.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Frances Green; son, Terry Green; step-son, Wayne Hood and several siblings.

Nathan is survived by his sons, Johnny (Kathy) Green and Dale (Peggy) Green; daughters, Teresa (Jimmy) Smith and Kim (Mike) Noland; brother, Johnny (Hilda) Green; sister, Ruby Ashworth; seventeen grandchildren and many loving great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Grandsons and Great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email