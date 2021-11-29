OBITUARY: Terry Stephen Hood

Terry Stephen Hood, age 35 of Santa Fe, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021.

Terry was born in Columbia on January 17, 1986 and was the son of the late Wesley Terry Hood and Teri Diane Eatherly Hood.

Terry never met a stranger. He will be remembered for his huge smile and loving everyone. He is described as “always being happy and big hearted.” He was simply an angel on earth who really never realized how much he was loved by those around him.

He is survived by two brothers: William (Jeannie) Beard of Lewisburg and Wesley (Tracy) Hood of Santa Fe; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, November 29 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM.

Funeral services will be conducted Monday, November 29 at 1:00 PM at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home. Private family burial will follow in Carlisle Cemetery in the Bending Chestnut Community, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made toward Terry’s funeral fund at the funeral home.

