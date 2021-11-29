OBITUARY: Dave Randall

David Lee “Dave” Randall, age 68, passed away on Thursday evening, November 25, 2021, at TriStar-Spring Hill.

The Flint, Michigan native was the son of the late Eugene Alfred and Harriet Evelyn Paskett Randall. He retired from the Westwood Heights High School in Flint, where he oversaw the custodial and maintenance needs of the school.

Dave’s career matched the love of his life – service to others. A quiet man, he simply made himself available to those around him who were in need. Dave dedicated his life to his Lord, professing his faith during his teenage years. He believed that any situation was an opportunity to share a gospel conversation, and that spoken words and kind deeds were simply a path to seeing God’s message spread to those who needed to hear. Locally, his service was through his efforts at the Church of the City.

A special place in Dave’s heart was for widows. In his own life, following the death of his father-in-law, Dave took it upon himself to see that his mother-in-law was cared for, visiting regularly and even enjoying meals with her, whether or not other family was available. After his father’s death, Dave made sure the same care was provided for his own mother.

In his free time during retirement, he enjoyed gardening, pruning the roses, and resting with his dogs.

Dave’s was dedicated to his family as well. He spent special moments with each family member, and the stories that will be recalled will definitely testify that each person “was his favorite.”

In addition to his parents, Dave was preceded in death by a brother: Jerry. He is survived by the love of his life, with whom he journeyed the last 47 years together: Diana Bradford Randall; a daughter: Jennifer Renee’ Randall; son: Philip David (Sarah) Randall, Sr; brothers: Bob (Anne) Randall, Paul (Alice) Randall and Mike (Lynne) Randall; a sister: Esther (Turbo) Henderson; and two grandchildren: Philip David (Lita) Randall, Jr and Brennan Randall.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 29 from 4:00 until 7:00 PM at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, and again on Tuesday, November 30 from 10:00 – 11:00 AM.

Funeral Services will be conducted Tuesday at 11:00 AM at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Ed Alexander. Interment will be in Spring Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Roses.

Pallbearers will be Philip Randall, Jr, Ben Bradford, Christopher. Mead, Xavier Bradford, Richard Love, Jim Kish and Kyle Kish.

