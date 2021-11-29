OBITUARY: Joshua Dakota Lane

Joshua (Josh) Dakota Lane, age 28 of Franklin, TN passed away on November 24th, 2021.

He was a 2011 graduate of Middle College in Franklin. He was a loving son, grandson, brother, and loyal friend. Josh never met a stranger and loved to have a good time. Anyone that truly knew him also knew he had a big heart and loved fiercely and deeply.

We take comfort in knowing that Josh is finally at peace.

Preceded in death by his Grandfather, James (Larry) Jones

Survived by his Mother: Sheryl Lane Long (Robert), Father Keith Sewell, Brothers Tyler Sewel (Caroline) and Darren Miller (Devan), Sisters Megan Gregg and Erica Waters, Grandmother Carol Haney Jones, Aunt Beth Whitehead (Tony) , Uncles Kenny Lane (Devonna), Johnny Lane (Jimmie) and Jay Long, Special friends Shane Tyler and Chris Judd, Special Uncle Randy Haney, and numerous other loving Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 7p.m. on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, TN. with Visitation from 5-7 P.M.

To send flowers to Joshua’s family, please visit our floral store.