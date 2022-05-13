OBITUARY: Terry Alan Jones

Mr. Terry Alan Jones of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, he was 70 years old.

He served as a former Minister at Berry’s Chapel Church of Christ in Franklin, TN, Southside Church of Christ in Hopkinsville, KY, Fant Ave. Church of Christ in Holly Springs, Mississippi, and Southwest Church of Christ in Jonesboro, AR.

Terry will be remembered for the numerous lives he touched throughout his years of ministry. His family was blessed through his time spent as a devoted husband, loving father, and exceptional Pop Pop.

Preceded in death by, his parents, Dorothy Frances Schachte Jones and Robert William Jones, Jr; brothers, Randy and Bobby Jones.

Survived by, loving wife of 50 years, Kenda Baker Jones; sons, Adam (Theresa) Jones and Jerry Jones; daughter, Marie (Jason) Caskey; brothers, Larry & Ricky Jones; sisters, Betty Holt and Lori Brewer; grandchildren, Hayden and Allie Jones, McKenleigh, Rhys and Rory Caskey and James Jones.

A Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Heritage Church of Christ with visitation from 12:30 PM till 2:30 PM at the church.

The family request any donations to be made to World Christian Broadcasting, 605 Bradley Ct., Franklin, TN 37067.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/