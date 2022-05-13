OBITUARY: Thomas Jason Gossett

Mr. Thomas Jason Gossett passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, he was 53 years old.

Jason was known for working on the farm, being a hard working mechanic, and for his love of the lake and fishing.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents James(Jim) and Daisy Gossett, and Frank and Esther Fox, his brother Jimmy and his Father-In-Law Mike McKee.

Jason is survived by his wife of 30 years Michelle Gossett, his son Ethan Gossett, his daughter Caitlin Gossett, his parents James and Alma Gossett, brother Jeff(Sherri) Gossett, sister-in-law Dianne Gossett, Mother-In-Law Brenda McKee and many numerous nieces, nephews and beloved friends.

Pallbearers will be Ethan Gossett, Jeff Gossett, Chris Gossett, Jerry York, Brent Fox, Cody McNeil, Luke Jordan, and Harley Autry.

In Lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Williamson County 4-H or a charity of your choice in Jason’s name.

