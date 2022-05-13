OBITUARY: Julie Tomlin Hazelwood

Mrs. Julie Tomlin Hazelwood of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, she was 64 years old.

Julie was in the first graduating class of Page High School in 1976. Retired from AT & T after several years of service. Worked as Administrative Assistant at Anderson Auto Repair alongside of Lee Anderson. She loved camping and fishing.

Preceded in death by the love of her life, Lee A. Anderson.

Survived by: daughters, Allison (William) Inman and Dana Anderson (Scott) Gillespie; parents, James Lee and Mary Alice Grimes Tomlin; sister, Deborah (Dana) Poole; brother, James Allen (Donna) Tomlin; grandchildren, Bradley, Madison, and Chloe Inman, Kayla (Justin) Maxwell, Delanie (Trevor) Walker and Chandler Gillespie; great-grandchildren, Jace, and Kinsley Maxwell.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 PM Monday, May 16, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Dan Tholen officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will be pallbearers. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Sunday and one hour prior to the service on Monday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

