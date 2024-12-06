OBITUARY: Shirley Ann Palmiter

In Loving Memory of Shirley Ann Palmiter, July 24, 1932 – December 4, 2024. With gratitude for a life well lived and love deeply shared, we celebrate the life of Shirley Ann Palmiter; a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother. Shirley peacefully passed from this world surrounded by the love of her family.

Born on July 24, 1932, in Vanceburg Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late John Cress and the late Bertie Mae Fritz Cress. Shirley brought boundless love, wisdom, and warmth to everyone fortunate enough to know her. Shirley was the center of our family, a guiding light whose presence made every moment brighter. Her legacy is a testament to the love she shared so generously, and her memory will continue to inspire us all.

She shared a beautiful life with her devoted husband of 66 years, Ken, before his passing in 2016. She was the proud mother of Vicki Loechel of Florence, Kentucky, and Rick Palmiter of Franklin, Tennessee. She was extremely proud of her 5 grandchildren, Shiloh (JoAnna), Heather, Aaron (Christine), Sharmaine (Matt), and Jeanette; 12 great-grandchildren, Kierra (Brian), Treyton, Dylan, Aiden, Brendon, Tyler, Christina, Ashley, Lindsey, Ryan, Kelsey, and Zac; 2 great-great-grandchildren, Theon and Gwendolyn.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Judson Baptist Church, 4900 Franklin Pike, Nashville, TN 37220. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens in Franklin, TN. Visitation one hour prior to the service.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

