Predators Blanked by Canadiens in 3-0 Loss

MONTREAL — The Nashville Predators’ offensive struggles continued Thursday night in a 3-0 loss to the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre, marking their third consecutive defeat.

Despite Justus Annunen’s strong 27-save performance, the Predators (7-14-6) couldn’t generate enough offense to support their netminder. Nashville’s top line of Filip Forsberg, Jonathan Marchessault, and Steven Stamkos combined for 12 shots but failed to convert against Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault, who earned the shutout.

The Predators fell behind early when Jake Evans scored shorthanded at 7:50 of the first period. Nashville controlled much of the 5-on-5 play, registering a 58.5% Corsi For percentage, but couldn’t capitalize on their territorial advantage.

Roman Josi led all skaters with 27:40 of ice time and directed the Predators’ offense, though Montreal’s defensive structure proved too difficult to penetrate. The Predators’ power play, despite four opportunities, remained ineffective.

Patrik Laine extended Montreal’s lead with a power-play goal early in the third period, and Joel Armia’s empty-netter sealed Nashville’s fate. The loss drops the Predators further in the standings as they continue their road trip through Eastern Canada.

