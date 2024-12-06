Vanderbilt Bowling Ranked No. 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt bowling is the nation’s top-ranked team after the 2024 fall season, the National Tenpin Coaches Association announced Thursday.

The Dores, who were fourth in the preseason rankings, earned top 5 finishes at each of their four fall events. Vanderbilt’s Isabel Allen, Alyssa Ballard, Kaylee Hitt and Haley Lindley were honored on all-tournament teams.

Vandy has compiled a 41-10 record so far this season and leads the NCAA in top 10 wins and fill frame percentage. The Dores have not dropped a game to a squad ranked outside the top 10 and are currently the No. 1 team in the NTCA Power Index, which ranks teams based on their record and strength of schedule.

The Commodores, using a lineup of Allen, Ballard, Kailee Channell, Hitt and Lindley, also set a school record for the highest team traditional game at the Ladyjack Classic. The group combined to bowl 1,237.

Jacksonville State was No. 2 team in the poll, followed by Nebraska, Youngstown State and Arkansas State to round out the top 5. The full list of the top 25-ranked teams can be found on NTCABowling.com.

Source: Vanderbilt

