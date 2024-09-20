OBITUARY: Sherry Lynn Witsell

Sherry Lynn Witsell, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at The Reserve of Spring Hill.

A native of Memphis, Tennessee, she was born on August 27, 1939, to the late William Hamilton Seacat, Jr. and the late Tommye Lucille Pankey.

She spent her career as a schoolteacher and retired after 32 years with the Franklin Special School District. She was an avid reader, a faithful church attendee, and loved spending time with her family. She was a member of Franklin First United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her son, Steve Witsell; grandchildren, Donald Smotherman, Jr., Jessica Smotherman, Chelsey Lenhart, and Chris Witsell; great-grandchildren, Valencia, Tali, and Kate Smotherman, and Tori Tate; great-great-grandchildren, Declan and Hazel Beth; sisters, Diane Stanford and Tommie (Bill) Griffith; nieces and nephews, Kim and Rob Rainey, Jeff and David Bronson, and Blair and Sue Usery.

A memorial gathering will take place on Monday, September 23, 2024, from 4-8:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Franklin Special School District.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

 

