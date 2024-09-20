CoolSprings Galleria Partners With Susan G. Komen for ‘More Than Pink’ Walk

CoolSprings Galleria has partnered with Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, to host its MORE THAN PINK Walk at CoolSprings Galleria on Saturday, October 5. The return of the MORE THAN PINK Walk around the mall provides the opportunity to raise critical funds that support breast cancer patients, research, and patient navigation services to better serve those impacted by the disease.

Following the MORE THAN PINK Walk, CoolSprings Galleria is hosting a Women-Owned Business Expo, which will feature local businesses throughout the mall from 10am – 6pm.

“We’re honored to partner with Susan G. Komen once again to host this impactful event at CoolSprings Galleria,” said Tori Dean, Senior Marketing Director at CoolSprings Galleria. “We’re excited to join together on October 5th to support the community with exclusive deals, a pink photo opportunity, local shops, and a pink gift basket giveaway. We encourage the community to come out to the mall and celebrate, while also honoring and supporting.”

The event takes place on Saturday, October 5th, and registration begins at 7 am. The opening ceremony starts at 9 am with the walk beginning at 9:30 am. The women-owned expo will begin at 10 am. Register for the walk: www.komen.org/nashvillewalk.

