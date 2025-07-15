Suspect Barricaded After Active Shooter Report in Smyrna

An active shooter situation unfolded in Smyrna on Tuesday near Lee Victory Parkway at Legacy Wine & Spirits, prompting a swift response from law enforcement working to secure the area and protect the public.

Officials have confirmed this is no longer an active shooter incident, but the suspect is now barricaded inside a location. Officers remain on scene managing the situation.

Residents and motorists are urged to steer clear of the area until further notice as the operation continues. Authorities will share more details as they become available.

Please stay alert and follow official instructions to keep yourself and others safe.

