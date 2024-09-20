OBITUARY: Stacey Renea Roark Smith

Stacey Renea Roark Smith, age 54 of Thompson’s Station, TN passed away on September 19, 2024 after a long illness.

Preceded in death by father, David E. Roark and brother, Stephen Roark.

Survived by: son, Zachary Keith (Lindsy) Roark; mother, Jackie (Barry) Alexander; stepmother, Judy Roark; sisters, Stephanie N. (Jesus) Finol and Mackenzie A. Roark; grandchildren, Taliyah, Yadin, Max, Caitleigh and Brighton; nieces, Sophia, Rylee and Gabriela Finol; nephew, Sawyer Roark; other loving family members and her beloved pet, Maddie.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 5:00 PM on Sunday, September 22, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor Marl Rampulla will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Friends of Williamson County Animal Center.

