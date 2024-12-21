OBITUARY: Sheila Ivery Blackwood

Sheila Ivery Blackwood, a devoted nursing assistant and beloved family member, passed away peacefully on December 17, 2024, at Maury Regional Hospital. She was born on July 7, 1959, in Franklin, TN, where she spent her formative years and built her life.

For many years, Sheila dedicated her career to caring for others as a nursing assistant in several nursing homes around the Franklin area. Her compassion and commitment to her profession touched the lives of countless residents, making a lasting impact on their well-being. Sheila’s nurturing spirit was a reflection of her character and the love she had for those around her.

Sheila was married to her loving husband, Edward “Ed” Blackwood, for 19 cherished years. Their partnership was marked by mutual support and a deep affection that guided them through life’s challenges and celebrations. Together, they created a warm and inviting home filled with love and laughter.

Sheila was a proud mother to her son, Greg Anderson, and cherished grandmother to Caleb Anderson, Kendra Blackwood, and Kolten Blackwood, along with her granddaughter, Kandace Williams. She took immense pride in the accomplishments of her family, often celebrating their successes with genuine joy.

Sheila shared a close bond with her siblings, Owen (Terri) Ivery and Sandy Banner, who will always remember her for her vibrant personality and infectious laughter. She leaves behind a legacy of love that will continue to resonate within her family.

In her leisure time, Sheila found joy in watching television, especially her favorite WWE matches. She also loved belting out tunes during karaoke sessions, where her passion for music shone brightly. Her ability to bring people together through her hobbies made every gathering a joyous occasion.

Her son, David Brian Anderson, preceded her in death, and Sheila’s family finds comfort in the memories they created together.

As they mourn the loss of Sheila, her family and friends are grateful for the time they shared with such a remarkable woman. Sheila’s spirit will live on in the hearts of all who knew her, and she will be remembered for her unwavering love, dedication, and kindness.