OBITUARY: Sheila Faye Proctor

Mrs. Sheila Faye Proctor passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022 in Franklin, Tennessee, she was 78 years old.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Walter & Ola Mai Gaddes; her husband, William Edward Proctor: brothers, Anthony Gaddes and Jimmy Gaddes; sister-in-law, Jan.

She is survived by her loving children, William “Eddie” Proctor, Jr. and wife Tracy, Denise Marie Ocker and husband Bob; cherished grandchildren, Hannah Ocker Hull and husband Brandon, Tori Proctor Butler and husband Blake, Gracie Proctor Vaughn and husband Clayton, Sara Manuel and husband Greg, Maggie Emmick and husband Cory; very special great-grandchildren, Madden Butler, Lilah Emmick, Cason Emmick, Eisley Manuel, and Elynn Manuel; sisters, Anita Brassell and husband Lynn, Rita Mai Gaddes.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 12noon in the Chapel of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. The family will receive friends and relatives from 10-12 on Tuesday before the service. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/